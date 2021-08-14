Gunmen kill 15 in Plateau attack

Gunmen on Saturday killed at least 15 people in an attack on travellers in Jos, Plateau State.

The victims were returning from Bauchi State where they attended an event marking the Islamic New Year when the gunmen struck.

Security sources told journalists bodies of the 15 victims had been deposited at the Plateau Specialist Hospital’s morgue.

One of the passengers, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the convoy of five vehicles was attacked along Gada-Biyu road in the Jos North local government area of the state.

He said: “We ran into the armed gang at Gada-Biyu area of Jos North local government area.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ubah Gabriel, who confirmed the attack, said security operatives had been deployed to the area.

The state’s governor, Simon Lalong, condemned the incident and warned troublemakers to stay away from the state.

The governor said his administration would not allow any form of lawlessness to disrupt the peace in the state, noting that he had directed security agencies to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

Victor Uzoho

