 Gunmen kill 15 in Plateau attack | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Metro

Gunmen kill 15 in Plateau attack

Published

23 seconds ago

on

APC chairman kidnapped in Ondo

Gunmen on Saturday killed at least 15 people in an attack on travellers in Jos, Plateau State.

The victims were returning from Bauchi State where they attended an event marking the Islamic New Year when the gunmen struck.

Security sources told journalists bodies of the 15 victims had been deposited at the Plateau Specialist Hospital’s morgue.

One of the passengers, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the convoy of five vehicles was attacked along Gada-Biyu road in the Jos North local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct ex-councillor’s wife, son in Zamfra

He said: “We ran into the armed gang at Gada-Biyu area of Jos North local government area.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ubah Gabriel, who confirmed the attack, said security operatives had been deployed to the area.

The state’s governor, Simon Lalong, condemned the incident and warned troublemakers to stay away from the state.

The governor said his administration would not allow any form of lawlessness to disrupt the peace in the state, noting that he had directed security agencies to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...