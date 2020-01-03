Gunmen kill 19 during attack on Kogi community

About 19 people have been killed by suspected gunmen during an attack on Tawari local government area of Kogi State.

The raid which took place on Thursday night left the community devastated as the gun men razed buildings including worship centers and the palace of the community Head.

In an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Friday, the Public Relations Officer of the Kogi state police command, Williams Anya confirmed the attack stating that security operatives have visited the community to ascertain the extent of the damage.

Locals of the small commit have expressed grief and called on security agencies to bring the perpetuators to justice. One of the survivors of the attack, Comfort Solomon told NAN that the gunmen who invaded them in their sleep numbered about 100.

They were said to have come on motorcycles and perpetuated the evil until the wee hours of Friday morning. ” They killed more than 15 men. The attackers were communicating with each other in Hausa Language” Solomon stated further amidst tears.

The Head of the Community, Idris Yusuf also confirmed in a telephone conversation with NAN stating that the attack was the first of it’s kind. “This is the first time we are witnessing such deadly attack in our community. Our community has been very peaceful”.

Although, reasons behind the attack are yet unknown. However, Mr Yusuf has assured futher details on the development subsequently.

Tawari community is a few kilometres off Gegu town along the Lokoja-Abuja highway in Kogi State.

