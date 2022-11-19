Gunmen kill 2 Ebubeagu operatives in Ebonyi

Gunmen on Friday evening killed two members of the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, in Ebonyi State.

An eyewitness told journalists the incident occurred at about 7:00 p.m. on Friday near the Ebebe Junction in Ebonyi local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the killing in a statement on Saturday at Abakaliki.

“Investigation is ongoing into the matter and no arrest has been made,’’ he said.

