Gunmen kill 23 in Kogi community

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji has confirmed Friday’s attacks on the Tawari community in Kogi local government area of the state.

At least 23 persons reportedly killed after suspected herdsmen invaded the community in early hours of Friday.

However, the local government sole administrator, Musa Tanko Mohammed, said 19 persons died in the midnight invasion.

Ekpei, who spoke in a statement issued by the spokesman of the state police command, William Aya, extended his message of condolence to the traditional ruler of Tawari, the entire community, the Kogi local government, and the state government on the unfortunate incident.

READ ALSO: First Bank staff narrates how and why he planned, executed Abuja robbery

He assured the people of the community and the state in general of the command’s determination to restore normalcy in the area.

According to him, the command has deployed special forces, Federal Anti-Robbery Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit, Police Mobile Force and the conventional police to the area to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

He said: “I have ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Investigation to commence investigation so as to unravel the cause of the attack.”

Join the conversation

Opinions