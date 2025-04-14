Gunmen kill 25, injure many in fresh Plateau attack

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia in the early hours of Monday killed at least 25 people and injured several others in Kimakpa Village of Miango District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Residents told journalists the heavily armed gunmen stormed the community in their hundreds and killed men, women, and children.

One of the residents who managed to survive that carnage by escaping into nearby bushes, said the bandits stormed the village on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically, killing the victims who were caught in the crossfire.

He said that combined troops of the Nigerian Army led by the Sector Commander, the police, and the Police Mobile Force stationed at Miango responded swiftly to the distress call, engaged the attackers, and repelled the assault.

“Following the gun duel, a search of the area led to the recovery of 25 corpses, while four injured victims were rushed to the hospital for medical attention,” a security personnel said.

“The troops have commenced a manhunt for the perpetrators, with extensive combing of nearby forests underway. Additional deployments have also been made to the affected area to forestall further attacks.”

Gunmen had a few days ago killed over 70 people in several communities of Bokkos local government area of the state.

