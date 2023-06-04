Gunmen kill 30 in Sokoto communities

Gunmen on Sunday killed 30 people during attacks on communities in the Tangaza local government area of Sokoto State.

The acting spokesman for the state police command, Ahmad Rufai, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the gunmen attacked Raka, Bilingawa, Raka Dutse, Jaba, Dabagi, and Tsalewa villages in the area.

He added some members of a vigilante group had gone to Azam village to warn the Fulani community there before the attack.

Rufai said: “The vigilante members overreacted and ended up beating some villagers who are a predominantly Fulani tribe.

“Consequently the villagers called for assistance, and unfortunately the assistance came from armed men suspected to be bandits on board 20 motorcycles.

“On getting the information that assistance is coming the vigilantes withdrew to their various villages.

“The armed men immediately went after the vigilante members and killed eight in Raka, seven in Bilingawa, six in Jaba, four in Dabagi, three in Raka Dutse, and two in Tsalewa Villages.

“They also set two vehicles and six huts ablaze, while one Bajaj motorcycle was recovered at the scene.”

