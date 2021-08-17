International
Gunmen kill 37 in fresh Niger attack
Unknown gunmen on Monday killed 37 people including 14 children in a village in the Tillaberi region of Niger Republic.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Niger Republic’s Interior Ministry said the assailants who stormed the village of Darey Dey, near the country’s border with Mali on motorcycles, slaughtered the victims in their farms.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack but several armed groups linked to al-Qaeda or ISIL (ISIS) are active in the region.
READ ALSO: NIGER ATTACK: Buhari charges West African nations to collaborate in fight against terrorism
Darey Dey, a village of about 40km east of the town of Banibangou, was already reeling from March 15 bloody attack by rebels that killed 66 people.
