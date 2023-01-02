Gunmen kill 4 in Anambra community

Gunmen on Monday killed four persons in a compound at Nodu Town Square near Awka, Anambra State.

An eyewitness told journalists that the hoodlums who drove a Toyota Corolla pursued a man into the compound where the other victims were already seated and opened fire on them.

He added that the assailants left the community after killing the victims.

However, the spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said he was not aware of the incident.

