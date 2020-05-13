Gunmen kill 4, injure 3 in Benue community

The Benue State Police Command said Wednesday unknown gunmen killed at least four persons during an attack on Tse-Haaga village, Mbabai in Guma Local Government area of the state.

The command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene told journalists that three others were seriously wounded during the attack.

She said the command had since deployed more personnel to restore peace and normalcy in the community.

One of the residents of the community who spoke under the condition of anonymity told journalists that the gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, stormed the village in four motorbikes at about 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and opened fire on the residents.

According to him, one person was killed on the spot, and five others injured by the hoodlums.

