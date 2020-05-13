Gunmen kill 8 in fresh attacks on Kaduna communities

Gunmen Wednesday killed at least eight people in fresh attacks in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred a few days after 17 people were killed in a similar attack in Gonan Rogo village in the state.

The National President of the Adara Development Association (ADA), Mr. Awema Maisamari, who disclosed this to journalists, said the gunmen invaded three communities in Kajuru LGA and killed eight people.

He added that several people were also injured in the attacks.

Maisamari said: “Many ran into the bushes and other neighbouring communities for their dear lives.

“Between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the gunmen in large number attacked Bakin- Kogi, Idanu, and Makyali. The eight people were killed at Makyali at about 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday. The attacks on Bakin Kogi and Idanu took place on Tuesday at about 7:00 p.m.

“One person was killed in Idanu and two others seriously injured while in Bakin Kogi, no life was lost as the villagers escaped, but their houses were burnt.

“The situation report as at this morning is that the terrorists attacked three other settlements near Gonan- Rogo village where 17 people were killed in the early hours of Tuesday.”

