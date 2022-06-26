Gunmen kill abducted Edo Catholic priest

The abducted Edo State Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, has been killed by his kidnappers.

Odia was abducted by gunmen at Ikabigbo community in the Etsako West Local Government Area of the state on Sunday morning.

The Catholic Diocese of Auchi confirmed the priest’s murder in a statement signed by its Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, on Sunday evening.

The statement read: “With heavy hearts but with total submission to the will of God, we announce the death of our priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, who was killed by his abductors after being kidnapped this morning 26th June 2022 at about 6:30 a.m. in his rectory while coming out to go for Sunday Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church Ikabigbo, Uzairue, Edo State.

“Until his death, Fr. Odia was the Administrator of St Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo and also the Principal of St. Philip Catholic Secondary School, Jattu. He was aged 41. May his soul rest in peace.

“Burial arrangements will be announced by the Diocese later.”

