Gunmen kill Amotekun officer in Osun

Gunmen on Wednesday killed an officer of the Osun State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, at Papa Farm Area, in Iwo Local Government Area of the state.

The Corps spokesman, Yusuf Idowu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday in Osogbo.

He said the Amotekun officers and members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) were responding to distress call by farmers in Papa Farm area when the assailants laid ambush and shot at them.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Natasha’s family’s house in Kogi

The spokesman said: “The officers who went to the location on motorcycles, because of the road structure of the area, were trying to escape the attack before one of them, Lamidi Abiodun, was unfortunately pulled down from the motorcycle and hacked to death with an axe.

“In the same vein, an officer of the VGN was shot in the leg, while another one is still missing.”

However, Yusuf said the Corps has mobilised to the area and is working to arrest the perpetrators.

He described the death of the Amotekun officer as a tragic loss to the agency and the wider security community in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now