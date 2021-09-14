Metro
Gunmen kill Anglican priest In Imo
Gunmen on Tuesday shot dead an Anglican Church priest identified as Rev. Emeka Merenu in Imo State.
However, unconfirmed reports claimed that the priest was killed by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militia wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
A lawmaker representing Nkwerre Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Obinna Okwara, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said Merenu was killed in the early hours of Tuesday.
According to him, the priest was killed over an unfounded allegation that he brought in military men to secure the church and a secondary school under his supervision.
The lawmaker added that the deceased’s vehicle was also set ablaze by the assailants.
The spokesman of the state police command, CSP Mike Abattam, also confirmed the incident.
He said the priest, who hailed from Amorji Agbomiri village in Nkwerre local government area of the state, was murdered in his parsonage at Orsu Iheteukwa, in Orsu LGA.
Abattam said the command would release an official statement after conducting preliminary investigations on the incident.
