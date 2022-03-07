Gunmen kill another community leader in Ogun

Gunmen on Monday killed the head of the Gbagura community in Abeokuta North local government area in Ogun State, Chief Akin Muheedeen.

Residents of the community told journalists that the community leader was attacked by the hoodlums a few minutes after he returned from the mosque.

The assailants broke into the deceased’s apartment through the window, killed him and thereafter set him ablaze.

This came just one month after the Olu of Agodo, Oba Ayinde Odetola, was killed by criminals in Ewekoro local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, however, said the command has not been briefed on the incident.

