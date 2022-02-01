Gunmen kill another journalist in Mexico

Gunmen on Monday killed another Mexican journalist, Roberto Toledo, in fresh onslaughts against the media in the North American country.

Toledo was the fourth journalist to be killed by criminals murdered in less than one month.

The journalist, according to his employers, Mexico’s Michoacan State, had received death threats in the past.

READ ALSO: 12 killed in Mexico cockfight competition

The killings had already sparked protests, with press freedom groups urging the government to do more to protect journalists.

Two of those killed in recent weeks, including Toledo, had been part of federal protection programmes for journalists while one was about to join the campaign before he was felled by assassins’ bullets, the rights groups said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now