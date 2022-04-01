Gunmen kill another operative of South-East security network, Ebubeagu, in Ebonyi

Gunmen on Thursday killed an operative of the South-East security network, Ebubeagu, Christian Iboko, in Ebonyi State.

Iboko was the second Ebubeagu operative killed by criminals in the last nine days after unknown gunmen killed a commander of the security outfit, Magnus Iganda, at Ezza North Local Government Area of the state on March 23.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday.

She said the deceased was trailed by the criminals and killed at his family house in Nduogbuovu community, Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson described the killing as unfortunate and wicked.

Odah said: “The command has started an investigation into the incident and a serious manhunt has commenced in a bid to ensure that the perpetrators of such a heinous crime are brought to book.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aliyu Garba, has ordered a serious manhunt in the area. I assure you, our officers will work round the clock to arrest those involved.”

