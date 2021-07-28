Politics
Gunmen kill APC candidate in Kaduna local council election
Unknown gunmen on Monday killed the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate in the August 14 local council election in Kaduna State, Cashman Alamkah Dominic Usman.
Usman was shot dead by the assailants along Keffi-Akwanga road in Nassarawa State while traveling to Benue State.
READ ALSO: Abductors of Kaduna monarch demand N100m ransom
The deceased is expected to vie for the chairmanship position for Kachia local government area in the election.
The election was initially slated to hold on June 5 but was postponed due to non arrival of materials needed for the exercise.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....