Gunmen kill APGA chieftain in Anambra

Gunmen on Saturday killed the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Youth Leader in Anambra State, Emeka Alaehobi.

Alaehobi, who was abducted at this residence in Ukpor community on Thursday, was killed in Utuh, Nnewi south local government area of the state.

His body was found at Utuh junction on Saturday evening.

Anambra has come under increasing attacks from criminal groups in the last few months.

Gunmen on May 23 beheaded a member of the state’s House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

READ ALSO: Six persons reportedly die as gunmen attack venue of APGA rally in Anambra

A few days later, the criminals killed 11 people including a woman and her four children in Orumba North LGA.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the latest killing to journalists on Saturday evening in Awka.

He added that the operatives are on the criminals’ trail.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now