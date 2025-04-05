Gunmen kill Chinese nationals, police officer in Abia

Armed men on Friday killed two Chinese nationals and a policeman in an ambush in Abia State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Umuahia.

She said police operatives, however, rescued four Chinese expatriates and two officers near the company site in Agukwu-Amaya, Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson listed the victims as Mr. Quan, Mr. Cai, and one of the police escorts, Insp. Audu Saidu.

The criminals also stole the police officer’s rifle.

The statement read: “The Abia State Police Command, in collaboration with the military and other sister security agencies, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Uturu, has successfully rescued four Chinese expatriates and two escort police officers.

“This followed a distress report received on 04/04/2025 at about 17:30hrs, that unidentified armed men had ambushed and attacked a group of Chinese expatriates and their police escorts while they were en route to their company site located at Agukwu-Amaya, Ndundu Community, Uturu, Isuikwuato LGA.

“Tragically, during the attack, the manager, Mr. Quan (male), his colleague, Mr. Cai (male), and Inspector Audu Saidu (one of the escort officers) were killed. The assailants also carted away Inspector Saidu’s rifle.

“Upon receiving the information, operatives from Abia State Command, in a joint operation with the military and other sister agencies, launched a search mission.

“As a result, three Chinese expatriates were rescued unhurt, while one sustained injuries. Inspector Uba Ahmed, who was also rescued, suffered gunshot injury to his leg. Both the injured officer and the expatriate are currently receiving treatment and responding to treatment at FMC Abakaliki.”

