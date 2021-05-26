 Gunmen kill cop, set patrol vehicle ablaze in Delta, police arrests ring leader | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Metro

Gunmen kill cop, set patrol vehicle ablaze in Delta, police arrests ring leader

Published

23 mins ago

on

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday attacked a police patrol van along Otulu Akwukwu Igbo road area of Delta State, killing a policeman.

Ripples Nigeria gathers that the attack occurred around 6am, however, the acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said the ring leader of the attack has been arrested.

He said, “Yes, our men were attacked this morning about 6:20 am, at Akwukwu Igbo Community.

“One police officer was killed in the attack, they succeeded in burning down a police patrol vehicle.

READ ALSO: Police kills five bandits, arrests 16 others in Katsina

“It was orchestrated by miscreants of the community, and the ring leader has been arrested and investigation is ongoing.”

Edafe stated that efforts were ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...