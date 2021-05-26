Gunmen kill cop, set patrol vehicle ablaze in Delta, police arrests ring leader | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday attacked a police patrol van along Otulu Akwukwu Igbo road area of Delta State, killing a policeman.

Ripples Nigeria gathers that the attack occurred around 6am, however, the acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said the ring leader of the attack has been arrested.

He said, “Yes, our men were attacked this morning about 6:20 am, at Akwukwu Igbo Community.

“One police officer was killed in the attack, they succeeded in burning down a police patrol vehicle.

“It was orchestrated by miscreants of the community, and the ring leader has been arrested and investigation is ongoing.”

Edafe stated that efforts were ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects.

By Victor Uzoho

