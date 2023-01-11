Metro
Gunmen kill couple, brother in Imo
Gunmen on Tuesday night killed an intending couple in Imo State.
The couple – Ifechukwu Martin and Gloria Mba – were killed alongside Martin’s brother at Arondizuogu in the Ideato North local government area of the state.
The pair are expected to formalize their union next Wednesday.
An eyewitness told journalists on Wednesday that the victims were shot dead in a tricycle driven by the groom’s brother in the community.
READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly kill Pawpaw’s brother in Imo
The spokesman for the state police command, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the incident.
He said the command has commenced an investigation into the killing.
Imo and other states in the South-East have been under siege from criminals in the last two years, with several people killed and properties worth hundreds of millions of Naira destroyed during the period.
