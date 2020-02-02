Gunmen kill doctor’s wife, demand N20m ransom for her children’s release

The abducted wife of a Kaduna-based medical doctor has been found dead by the police.

The woman was abducted last week by gunmen who invaded their Juji Community in Chikun local government area of the state.

The deceased was kidnapped alongside her two children by the gunmen who also killed a vigilante member during the operation.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State police command, Yakubu Sabo, told journalists on Saturday that the command received the report about a dead woman earlier in the day and had recovered the corpse.

He said: “We got the report from our investigative team today (Saturday) and the Anti-kidnapping Squad of the Command has gone to recover the corpse.

“When they (kidnappers) dumped the body, the command got the information to recover the body and deposited it at the Gwamna Awwan General Hospital, Kakuri.”

A family source told journalists that the woman was killed by her captors after the family failed to meet the N150million ransom demanded by the hoodlums.

The gunmen have also reportedly demanded N20million ransom before releasing the two children.

