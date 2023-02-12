Gunmen kill DPO, four other police officers in Niger

Bandits on Saturday killed a Divisional Police Officer and four other operatives in Niger State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Minna, said the police officers were killed in a gun duel with bandits who had attempted to attack communities in the state.

The statement read: “At about 11:00 a.m., the command received information that bandits were sighted around the Kwakuti-Dajigbe area of Lambata, in an attempt to attack some communities around the Gurara Local Government Area.

“Combined teams of police from Gawu-Babangida Division and Paiko Division, military, and vigilante members were drafted to the scene, the bandits were engaged in a gun duel and repelled with scores of them being neutralised, while others escaped with bullet injuries.

“Regrettably, the DPO, Paiko, SP Mukhtar Sabiu, and four other policemen from both divisions lost their lives during the gun duel.”

