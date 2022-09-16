Gunmen kill Ebubeagu member in Ebonyi

Gunmen on Friday killed a member of the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, in Ebonyi State.

An eyewitness told journalists that the victim, Sunday Izhikpa, was shot dead in the early hours of Friday at his duty post in Mkpuma Ekwa-Oku, Izzi local government area of the state.

“He was killed by the gunmen at his duty post, Mkpuma Ekwa-oku in Izzi.

“The corpse of the victim has been evacuated from the scene, where he was murdered this morning,” the eyewitness stated.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, also confirmed the incident.

He said: “Yes, I have called a member of Ebubeagu and he said the attack was true.”

