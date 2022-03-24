Gunmen kill Ebubeagu operative in Ebonyi

Gunmen on Wednesday killed an operative of the South-East security network, Ebubeagu, in Ebonyi State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday, said the operative, Magnus Iganda, was killed at his house in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

She said the command had commenced an investigation into the incident.

Odah said: “Yes, we are aware of the killing, the police are investigating and the perpetrators will surely be arrested.”

The Ebubeagu was established by the South-East governors in 2020 to check insecurity in the region.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), however, opposed the establishment of the security outfit and instead formed the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to protect the people of the region from herdsmen and other criminal groups.

However, it has not been ascertained if the ESN members were behind the latest killing in Ebonyi State.

