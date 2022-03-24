Metro
Gunmen kill Ebubeagu operative in Ebonyi
Gunmen on Wednesday killed an operative of the South-East security network, Ebubeagu, in Ebonyi State.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday, said the operative, Magnus Iganda, was killed at his house in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.
She said the command had commenced an investigation into the incident.
Odah said: “Yes, we are aware of the killing, the police are investigating and the perpetrators will surely be arrested.”
READ ALSO: Four killed as gunmen attack NDLEA rehab facility in Ebonyi
The Ebubeagu was established by the South-East governors in 2020 to check insecurity in the region.
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), however, opposed the establishment of the security outfit and instead formed the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to protect the people of the region from herdsmen and other criminal groups.
However, it has not been ascertained if the ESN members were behind the latest killing in Ebonyi State.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...