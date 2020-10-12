Gunmen kill eight in Katsina community

The Katsina State police command on Monday confirmed the killing of eight persons in Shau village, Ruwan-Gaudiya community of Faskari local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, told journalists that the incident occurred on Sunday night.

He said the gunmen razed many houses during the attack.

Gambo added that a combined team of security operatives was deployed to the area to engage the criminals who escaped after the attack.

