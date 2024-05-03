Suspected bandits kill eight vigilantes, 2 others in Kaduna communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed eight members of a vigilante group and two others at Kakangi and Ungwan Matinja communities of Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

Residents told journalists on Friday that the bandits who stormed the communities in sophisticated weapons also abducted the village heads.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the attacks to journalists.

He said the command has commenced an investigation into the incident.

