Gunmen kill ex-Oyo commissioner’s wife

Unknown gunmen on Friday morning shot dead Mrs. Olayemi Odetomi, wife of a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Oyo State, Peter Odetomi.

An eyewitness told journalist that the woman, 66, was shot at her home in the Bodija-Ashi area of Ibadan, the state capital.

The spokesman of the state police command, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident.

He said police had commenced an investigation into the killing of the ex-commissioner’s wife.

Osifeso said: “The deceased, Olayemi Odetomi, aged 66 years, died on the spot after being shot during a robbery incident that occurred during the early hours of Friday 25th June 2021 in her home.

“Updates on investigations will be provided in due course.”

