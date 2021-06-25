News
Gunmen kill ex-Oyo commissioner’s wife
Unknown gunmen on Friday morning shot dead Mrs. Olayemi Odetomi, wife of a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Oyo State, Peter Odetomi.
An eyewitness told journalist that the woman, 66, was shot at her home in the Bodija-Ashi area of Ibadan, the state capital.
The spokesman of the state police command, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill radio presenter in Oyo
He said police had commenced an investigation into the killing of the ex-commissioner’s wife.
Osifeso said: “The deceased, Olayemi Odetomi, aged 66 years, died on the spot after being shot during a robbery incident that occurred during the early hours of Friday 25th June 2021 in her home.
“Updates on investigations will be provided in due course.”
