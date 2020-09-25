Gunmen kill five in Plateau community | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Thursday night killed five persons at K/Vom community Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The state’s Police Commissioner, Edward Egbuka, who confirmed the incident to journalists at the community on Friday, said the gunmen stormed a relaxation spot in the area at 10:30 p.m. and shot sporadically.

He said: “Last night, some yet to be identified gunmen attacked a drinking joint in K/Vom community and shots five persons. We are here and the situation is under control.

“This is a sad moment and time for my peaceful constituents; our people are not happy because we have been having these incidents over and over and we are asking ourselves when will it stop.”

