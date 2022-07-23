News
Gunmen kill five in Plateau
Gunmen on Thursday killed five persons at Fusa community in Fabur District of Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Jos.
He said: “On a sad note, the Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Mr. Bartholomew Onyeka, wishes to use this medium to condole with the good people of Fusa village in Fabur in Jos East and the families of the five persons who were killed by yet to be identified persons.
”He has assured the families of the deceased and the entire people of locality that efforts are on top gear towards arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act and be made to face justice.”
