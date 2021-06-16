Gunmen kill five security personnel in Zamfara

Gunmen have killed four policemen and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara State, leaving another person critically injured.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Shehu Mohammed, confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the security operatives were killed in an ambush by heavily armed bandits along Gora Community in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

According to Mohammed, the ambush followed the killing of an unspecified number of bandits who blocked the Bakura – Gusau road on Sunday afternoon.

He said, “They ambushed our troops killing four policemen, one Civil Defence personnel and another was critically injured but receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.”

He said the Command has sent a reinforcement of troops and traced the bandits to the forest.

Also, he disclosed that six rifles belonging to the police were recovered from the bandits after a gun duel that lasted for hours, noting that peace has returned to the area.

By Victor Uzoho

