Gunmen kill five soldiers, 2 others in Anambra

3 mins ago

Gunmen on Wednesday killed five soldiers during an attack on a patrol team at Umunze in Orumba South Local Government of Anambra State.

An eyewitness told journalists that two civilians were also killed in the attack.

He added that the security agents were on a patrol in the area when the gunmen struck.

Read also:Gunmen kill Ebubeagu member in Ebonyi

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

He said police operatives had been deployed to the area to restore order.

Anambra State has recorded several violent attacks in the last few months with the state regarded by many as the hotbed of criminal activities in the South-East.

