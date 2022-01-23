Gunmen kill four at mining site in Plateau

Four mining workers have been killed by unknown gunmen at a mining site in Dong Village in Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

The incident which happened on Saturday evening, also saw a female worker suffering gunshot injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

According to a community leader, Emmanuel Dong, the gunmen stormed the mining site and opened fire on the workers, killing four of them on the spot while others managed to escape with injuries.

“The mining workers were going about their business when the gunmen whom we suspect to be Fulani herdsmen, suddenly appeared and started shooting at them. It happened on Saturday around 6pm.

“The attack was unprovoked as the miners were taken unawares. Four of then were killed on the spot while others who managed to escape sustained gunshot wounds.

“One of the female workers was rushed to a hospital in Jos and is currently undergoing treatment,” Dong said.

The Plateau Police spokesman, ASP Gabriel Ubah, who confirmed the attack, said the police had commenced investigations into the incident with a view to apprehending the culprits.

“We are aware of the attack and four people were killed.

“The Command has deployed armed police men to the area and calm has returned.

“We have commenced investigations into the incident and we can assure that the suspects will be apprehended,” Ubah said.

