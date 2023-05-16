Gunmen kill four UNICEF officials in Anambra

Gunmen on Tuesday killed four officials of the United Nations International Children Fund (UNICEF) in Anambra State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the hoodlums ambushed the victims’ vehicle with a UNICEF inscription at Amiyi/Eke Ochuche community in the Ogbaru local government area of the state and shot four of them dead.

Other officials of the agency escaped from the scene with gunshot wounds.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill police officer at Rivers checkpoint

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has deployed a police team to the area to restore calm.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now