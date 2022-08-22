Gunmen kill hotelier, abduct friend in Kwara

Gunmen on Sunday killed a hotelier, Kayode Akinyemi, during an attack on his hotel in Alomilaya area, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The hoodlums also abducted the deceased’s friend and injured the hotel manager simply identified as Olushila Ojo during the attack.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Monday, that the gunmen invaded the facility – 16 Hour Hotel – on Sunday evening and started shooting sporadically.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

He said: “A group of gunmen invaded a hotel named 16 Hour Hotel, Alomilaya area of Ganmo, Ilorin, shot indiscriminately and killed the owner of the hotel, one Kayode Akinyemi ‘m’ aged 47 years, while his manager named Olushila Ojo ‘m’ was seriously injured.

“One of the friends of the hotel’s owner, one Ori ‘m’ who was with him on the day of the incident was abducted.

“The Command’s tactical teams in conjunction with vigilantes and hunters have since been mobilised to the scene to comb the surrounding bushes for possible rescue of the victim.”

