Gunmen kill Ijaw youth leader in Bayelsa

Unknown gunmen on Friday killed the leader of Ijaw youth in Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa State, Peter Enebraye.

Enebraye, who was a lecturer at the Bayelsa State College of Education, was shot dead by the assailants in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Peter Timothy Igbifa, who confirmed the incident in a statement, described the killing of the youth leader as barbaric, unacceptable and irresponsible.

He said the deceased was a firm believer in Ijaw cause, an apostle of peace and a scholar, who didn’t deserve to die in such a violent manner.

Igbifa urged the Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, and security agents to fish out the killers.

He said: “We are appealing to security agencies to immediately probe the circumstances that led to this scholar, who until his painful death was an advocate of peace. We are also calling on the Bayelsa State government to intervene and ensure that his killers are brought to justice.

“We will not accept anything other than the arrest and prosecution of these murderers. As IYC, we are ready to work with Bayelsa State government and security agencies to apprehend these hoodlums as we pray to God to give the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear this loss.”

