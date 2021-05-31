Gunmen kill Immigration official in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen have killed the Chief Provost of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Imo State Command, Okiemute Mrere.

The immigration official was killed along the Port Harcourt-Owerri expressway on Saturday night.

His body was discovered in a bush on Sunday morning.

The spokesman of NIS in the state, Winifred Oguh, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.

He, however, added that the command was yet to get full details of the incident.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Gulak, was also killed by unknown assailants in the state on Sunday.

He said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that we lost one of our officers, a Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, Okiemute Mrere.

“We are yet to get details of the incident as investigations are still ongoing.”

