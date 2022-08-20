Gunmen kill Islamic cleric in Yobe

Gunmen on Saturday killed an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Aisami-Gashua, at Jajimaji, Karasuwa local government area of Yobe State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the victim was travelling from Gashua to Kano when the assailants struck.

The spokesman for the state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said some suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack.

He added that the suspects who were caught with AK-47 rifles had been detained in police custody.

