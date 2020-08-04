Gunmen kill journalist in Nasarawa

Gunmen on Monday killed a former treasurer of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Nasarawa State, Mr. Benjamin Ekom.

Ekom, who was also a former Information Officer with the Akun local government area of the state, was killed at his house in Washo, Akun.

The journalist was killed exactly seven days after five people were murdered in the state by unknown assailants.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits had on July 27 killed five people at Dausu community in the Toto local government area of the state.

At least 14 others are reportedly missing.

READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly kill Nasarawa monarch</strong>

The traditional ruler of Aren-Akun community, Alhaji Usman Galadima-Umbugadu, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday, described the killing as unfortunate and barbaric.

The monarch described the slain journalist as a committed subject whose contributions would be missed by the chiefdom.

He said: “Yes, it is true that my subject, who served as the Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA) secretary, was attacked and killed in his house in Washo community by gunmen.

“This is unfortunate, barbaric and uncalled for.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions