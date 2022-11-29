Gunmen kill Labour Party’s women leader in Kaduna

Gunmen on Monday killed the Labour Party’s Women Leader in the Kaura local government area of Kaduna State, Mrs. Victoria Chimtex.

The deceased’s husband was also seriously wounded in the attack which occurred at the victim’s residence in the area.

The party confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday by its publicity secretary in the Southern Kaduna senatorial zone, Edward Buju.

The statement read: “The Southern Kaduna, Zone 3, Labour Party family, the Chairman and excos of Kaura Local Government Area (LGA) LP condemns in very strong terms the brutal and cowardly assassination of our mother and sister, Mrs. Victoria Chimtex, Woman Leader, Kaura LGA LP. The sad event took place this morning when some unknown gunmen broke into her family residence in Manchok, Kaura LGA and shot her severally.

“Her husband was brutality shot in the leg and he is currently in an undisclosed hospital. The killers did not take any valuables in the house, suggesting assassination was the only mission of the wicked actors.

“Mrs. Chimtex was known for her ability to relate well with people, an endowment she used in bringing hundreds of resourceful new entrants into the Labour Party in Kaura LGA.

“She was known for her relentless campaign for the ‘OBIdient’ cause and she made a lot of converts.

“It saddens our hearts that such an industrious, hard-working and dedicated women leader was killed when the family of Labour Party from the local government, zonal and the state needed her the most at this critical time that Nigerians are in quest for a new Nigeria through the Labour Party.”

