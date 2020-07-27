Gunmen kill lawyer, abduct wife, son in Kaduna

Gunmen on Sunday killed a lawyer, Haro Gandu at his residence along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The hoodlums who broke into the deceased’s home also abducted his wife and son.

The late lawyer’s brother, Timothy Gandu, who is a former Commissioner for Economic Planning in the state, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.

The deceased was a staff of the state’s Ministry of Justice.

According to the ex-commissioner, the gunmen broke into the house by forcefully pulling down one of the windows.

He said the bandit first shot his brother in the shoulder and that as he attempted to escape, he was shot in the back.

Gwandu said: “They came to the house on Sunday night, pulled down the window and gained access.

“They first shot him in the shoulder, he wanted to escape, they followed him and shot him in the back and he died. They abducted his wife and son.

“It is the same narrative of criminality everywhere. Bandits invading communities and breaking into homes, killing, and abducting people.”

