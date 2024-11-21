Gunmen kill lawyer in Benue

Gunmen on Wednesday killed a lawyer identified as Mike Ofikwu in the Otukpo area of Benue State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the killing to journalists on Thursday in Makurdi.

Anene said the deceased was shot at about 8:00 p.m. outside his home in Otukpo, Otukpo local government area of the state.

She added that a full investigation into the matter has commenced.

An eyewitness told journalists that Ofikwu was shot at close range at his gate.

He said neighbours rushed the lawyer to the hospital but he didn’t survive due to excessive loss of blood.

