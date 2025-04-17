Gunmen kill man, abduct wife, sister in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday killed one Friday Pius and abducted his pregnant wife in Edo State.

They also kidnapped the deceased’s sister in Uluoke community, Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, CSP Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday in Benin City.

He said police operatives have been deployed to the area.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct businessman in Akwa Ibom

According to him, the operatives are working with local vigilantes and hunters to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the attackers.

“The Command is aware. Necessary deployments have been made in that regard. Our men have sustained bush combing and rescue operations with a view to rescuing the victims,” Yamu stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now