Gunmen kill man in Anambra

One man was killed by suspected assailants near a flyover at Awka, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

An eyewitness told journalists that the hoodlums accosted the young man under the flyover at Aroma junction in the state capital, pursued him, and shot him severally on the head.

He said the gunmen ensured that the young man was dead before leaving the scene.

He added that several people sustained injuries while scampering to safety.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

He said the incident was a cult-related case, adding that the command had commenced an investigation into the killing.

