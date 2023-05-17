Gunmen kill motorcyclist, abduct three in Kwara community

Gunmen on Tuesday evening killed a commercial motorcyclist and abducted three other persons along the Ijara/Isanlu Isin Road in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The younger brother of the Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Akogun Oyedepo, was one of the abducted persons.

An eyewitness told journalists that the five-man gang waylaid the car conveying the victims at an intersection along the highway and whisked them to an unknown location.

He added that the motorcyclist simply identified as Adeyemi was heading home after the day’s business when he was shot dead by the hoodlums.

The spokesman for the Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident.

He said police operatives had been directed to comb the bush in search of the victims.

