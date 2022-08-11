Metro
Gunmen kill motorcyclist in Ekiti
Gunmen on Thursday shot dead a commercial motorcyclist, Abejide Ojo, along Ilemeso-Isan- Ekiti road in Ekiti State.
An eyewitness told journalists that the deceased was accosted by the hoodlums while returning from a trip to Isan-Ekiti to Ilemeso- Ekiti.
He said: “The motorcyclist was on his way back to Isan-Ekiti when he met some gunmen who asked him to carry them to a forest.
READ ASLO: Two men sentenced to death for armed robbery in Ekiti
“He declined their request and this led to a fight with the criminals. He later escaped from the scene but was chased and shot severally by the hoodlums.”
The spokesman for the state police command, Sunday Abutu, however, promised to brief journalists as soon as he gets comprehensive details on the incident.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...