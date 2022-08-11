Gunmen kill motorcyclist in Ekiti

Gunmen on Thursday shot dead a commercial motorcyclist, Abejide Ojo, along Ilemeso-Isan- Ekiti road in Ekiti State.

An eyewitness told journalists that the deceased was accosted by the hoodlums while returning from a trip to Isan-Ekiti to Ilemeso- Ekiti.

He said: “The motorcyclist was on his way back to Isan-Ekiti when he met some gunmen who asked him to carry them to a forest.

“He declined their request and this led to a fight with the criminals. He later escaped from the scene but was chased and shot severally by the hoodlums.”

The spokesman for the state police command, Sunday Abutu, however, promised to brief journalists as soon as he gets comprehensive details on the incident.

