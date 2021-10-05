Metro
Gunmen kill Neighbourhood Watch operatives in Enugu
Unknown gunmen on Tuesday killed two operatives of the Neighbourhood Watch Group in Ogurute, Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze local government area of Enugu State.
The spokesman of the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Enugu, said the hoodlums attacked the operatives at the Ogurute outpost in the early hours of Tuesday and set their office and patrol vehicles ablaze.
He added that three persons had been arrested in connection with the dastardly act.
He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Lawal Abubakar, had visited the scene of the attack for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.
“The CP had ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident and vowed that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will not go unpunished.
“He also commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the quick recovery of those hospitalised.
“He has ordered the state’s Criminal and Investigative Department to carry out a full-scale investigation to fish out and bring the assailants to book.”
