Gunmen kill nine in Nasarawa village | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Saturday killed nine people in Ajimaka village in Doma local government area of Nasarawa State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement in Lafia, said the police received a report about the attack at about 6:00 a.m., on Saturday and immediately mobilised personnel to tackle the situation.

He said: “On 24/4/2021 at about 0600hrs, information was received on the same date that at about 0100hrs, unknown assailants attacked Ajimaka village situated at Nasarawa/Benue boundary, Doka district of Doma LGA.

“Upon receipt of the information, a joint team of police and military personnel were deployed to the scene, where nine corpses were recovered; each with multiple machete cuts.”

The spokesman said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) to move to the area and conduct a comprehensive investigation on the incident.

