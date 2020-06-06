Gunmen kill NSCDC officer in Rivers

Unknown gunmen on Saturday killed one of the officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Rivers State, Godwin Mbula.

The Media Assistant to the NSCDC Commandant General, Ekunola Gbenga, who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the hoodlums shot at the victim, who was a Chief Corps Assistant, when they invaded Shell manifold located at Gio in the early hours of Saturday.

The statement read:

“Following the attack on Shell Gio Manifold and the killing of an officer of the Corps in Rivers State by unknown gunmen at about 0330hrs on Saturday, the Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has ordered a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“The Commandant General condemns this dastardly and cowardly act which resulted in the death of Chief Corps Assistant, Godwin Mbula.”

