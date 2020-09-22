Gunmen kill one, abduct 10 in Nasarawa community | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Monday reportedly raided Kana town in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and killed one person.

The hoodlums also abducted 10 others during the attack on the community.

The Executive Chairman of the LGA, Mohammed Ottos, disclosed this to journalists in Keffi on Tuesday.

He said: “It was confirmed that some gunmen have stormed the Kana town on Monday night. They were well-armed, scared the people after they fired several gunshots.

“At the end of their operation, we discovered that one person was killed, 10 were kidnapped while several people sustained various degrees of injuries.

“I was there myself to ascertain the level of damage cause by the gunmen and I condemned the act. I visited the town to sympathise with the families of the slain person, abducted and injured victims.

“I commend the Guards Brigade 177 Battalion, Keffi who accompanied me to further build the villagers’ confidence and pledged to do all within their reach for safe return of the captives.”

Ottos said the gunmen came from the Kana hill and went back through the same route, adding that the hill stretched from Kana to Maraba Udege, Onda, Agwada, Nasarawa Eggon to Wamba towns and beyond to other states.

